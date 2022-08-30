Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Specialised striking force to add muscle to fire rescue operations 

A proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday after a presentation was made on the need for such a unit.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will have a specialised striking fire force equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure speedy and effective rescue operations during various disasters, particularly fire mishaps. The striking force will have 144 personnel and set up under the Odisha Fire Services wing. It will add teeth to the State government’s principles of zero casualties in disasters.

A proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday after a presentation was made on the need for such a unit. The Chief Minister said the fire services personnel should be equipped with modern gadgets and equipment and imparted new skills to make them more efficient. 

As per the decision, there will be three range headquarters of the striking fire force at Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur zones of the State. For each range headquarters, 48 posts will be created and the force will have a total of 144 officers and personnel.

Posts including assistant fire officers, station officers, assistant station officers, havildar major, driver havildar, havildar mechanic, leading firemen, fireman driver and firemen will be created for each zonal headquarters under the force.

During natural calamities, man-made disasters and accidents, the Odisha Fire Service organisation have been acting as a ‘first responder’ to provide quick and efficient service to the people. Significant assistance is also being extended by the Fire Service during natural calamities outside the State. Therefore, the need for a special force equipped with modern skills and gadgets to effectively tackle any calamity was highlighted at the meeting.

