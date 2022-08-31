Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress targets Odisha govt for failure to protect farmers’ interest

Chairman of the farmers' wing of the Congress Amiya Patnaik claimed that kharif crop in over 15 lakh hectare acre has been damaged.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Amiya Kumar Patnaik , Krushak Cell Chairman of Odisha Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Tuesday came down heavily on the State government for not initiating any steps to address the grievances of the farmers who suffered extensive crop damage due to the continuous rains and subsequent floods.

Chairman of the farmers’ wing of the Congress Amiya Patnaik claimed that the Kharif crop in over 15 lakh hectare acre has been damaged. Besides, vegetables and other crops were also damaged in over 5 lakh hectares in the recent flood, Patnaik told a media conference here.

Patnaik alleged that the State government failed to take any preventive measures despite being fully aware of a flood as a result of which there were breaches on river embankments at several places causing extensive damage to the crops. 

