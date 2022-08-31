Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ganesh Puja celebrations return to Odisha Capital in full glory

Committees said keeping in view the guidelines of Pollution Control Board, they are mostly using natural and eco-friendly paints to colour the idols. 

Artisans giving final touches to the idol at Saheed Nagar pandal | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gigantic idols of Lord Ganesh at Puja pandals are set to be the biggest attraction in the State Capital that will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday with all its pomp and grandeur after a gap of two years. 

Around 50 puja committees and associations have taken permission from both Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police to organise the celebrations after the two-year Covid hiatus. 

A 51-ft-tall idol at the Badagada pandal will be the biggest draw, which has been made using clay, bamboo, straw and other similar products, said Rakesh Mohanty, a member of the Bright Star Youth Association which is organising the Puja.

Apart from Badagada, Saheed Nagar has also built a 46-ft-high idol of Lord Ganesh for this year’s Puja. Sitting on a chariot of five horses, the idol has been sculpted by artisans from Kolkata.

The idol will then be recycled after immersion, said Umanath Mishra, senior advisor of Winner Association that has been organising the celebrations in Saheed Nagar locality here for the last few years. 

Moreover, both the associations at Badagada and Saheed Nagar will offer laddu of around 50 kg at their respective pandals. Large idols will also adorn the pandals of Nayapalli, Damana and other parts of the city. 

Associations will continue the Puja celebration for five to seven days. Some of the Puja associations also planned cultural functions and Bhajan Sandhyas near the pandals during this period. With the Puja celebration commencing on Wednesday, the city markets witnessed a huge rush for shopping. 

