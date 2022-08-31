Odisha CM asks lecturers not to limit students to syllabus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked college teachers not to limit the knowledge of students only to the syllabus. Addressing the newly recruited lecturers virtually during an induction programme, the CM said the lecturers have a significant role in improving college education and providing a boost to the higher education ecosystem.

As many as 274 lecturers joined non-government aided degree colleges on Tuesday out of which 156 are in English, 117 in political science and one in mathematics. He said the political science lecturers should help students to learn from society and understand the real socio-political issues of current society.

We need ‘aware and responsive’ youth who can bring positive changes to society in a democratic set-up like ours, he added. Referring to English education, Naveen said knowledge in English can help the students to understand global issues and their impact on people better.

With the increasing globalisation of the economy, it can help them learn adequate skills better and make them competitive in job markets, he added.

Stating that the government is keen to energise our higher education, he said the government has launched recruitment drives to fill up vacant teachers’ posts on a massive scale, both in government and non-government-aided colleges.

Appointments in regular intervals have resulted in a perceptible increase in the teacher-student ratio, he said and added that the process of recruitment has also now become faster and more transparent with the application of technology.

CM felicitates students of Adarsh Vidyalayas

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday felicitated students of the Adarsh Vidyalayas in Odisha who have excelled in Class X, Class XII and JEE-Main examinations. While felicitating the students at a special function organised in the Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister enquired about their experiences in the Adarsh schools also known as model schools.

All the 314 blocks of the State have model schools, which have been set up to impart quality education to the students, he added. While imparting education on the CBSE patterns, these schools also provide hostel facilities to the students. He felicitated 10 students from different schools for successfully clearing the JEE-Main examination. Besides, Naveen felicitated five students who excelled in the CBSE Class XII exam and two students in the Class X exam.

