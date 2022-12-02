Eco retreats open across Odisha for tourism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The flagship eco retreats of Tourism department were inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. Seven eco retreats will be operated this year at Satkosia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, Putsil and Hirakud with a total 220 luxury tents. “Eco retreats, a luxury toursim product, will set a new benchmark in the area of eco-tourism that will offer the tourists the best of glamping experience at seven exotic locations that are blessed with treasure trove of picturesque natural destination,” said the chief minister. He added that it will act as a gateway for tourists to explore the best of tourism and hospitality landscape in Odisha which is now on the spotlight as a leading responsible tourism destination of India.