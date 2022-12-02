Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Events planned to mark first death anniversary of Vice Admiral Sarma

The release of Vice Admiral Sarma’s much acclaimed book in Odia, a set of postcards, a coffee table book, a seminar on naval strategy in the Indian Ocean and others are being planned.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odia transalation of Vice Admiral’s book being released by Mayor Sulochana Das

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Navy Foundation and Admiral Sarma Centenary Committee have planned to organise a month-long series of events starting December 1 to commemorate the first death anniversary of Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM. 

The release of Vice Admiral Sarma’s much acclaimed book in Odia, a set of postcards, a coffee table book, a seminar on naval strategy in the Indian Ocean and others are being planned. Vice Admiral Sarma was the flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet during the 1971 war and also served as flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command. He passed away on January 3 this year. 

The book ‘Moro Sagar Jeevan Smriti’, an Odia translation of his much acclaimed book ‘My Years at Sea’ was released by Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das at Navy House on Thursday. The copies of the books were distributed in different schools. Admiral Sarma continues to be an inspiration for many Odias and the youths should follow his ideals, said the mayor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp