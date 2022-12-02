Events planned to mark first death anniversary of Vice Admiral Sarma

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Navy Foundation and Admiral Sarma Centenary Committee have planned to organise a month-long series of events starting December 1 to commemorate the first death anniversary of Vice Admiral SH Sarma, PVSM.

The release of Vice Admiral Sarma’s much acclaimed book in Odia, a set of postcards, a coffee table book, a seminar on naval strategy in the Indian Ocean and others are being planned. Vice Admiral Sarma was the flag officer commanding of the eastern fleet during the 1971 war and also served as flag officer commanding-in-chief of the Eastern Naval Command. He passed away on January 3 this year.

The book ‘Moro Sagar Jeevan Smriti’, an Odia translation of his much acclaimed book ‘My Years at Sea’ was released by Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das at Navy House on Thursday. The copies of the books were distributed in different schools. Admiral Sarma continues to be an inspiration for many Odias and the youths should follow his ideals, said the mayor.

