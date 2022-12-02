Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Hard work, faith key to successful business: Sanjay Kirloskar

Speaking in-depth about solution driven ideas for society, he said serving the society and empowerment of women should be prioritised.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hard work, honesty and faith are key to a successful business, said chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited Sanjay C Kirloskar. 

Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Xavier Institute of Management at the old campus of XIM University here as chief guest, Kirloskar said work always earns respect and advised students to work hard to achieve success in life. 

Speaking in-depth about solution driven ideas for society, he said serving the society and empowerment of women should be prioritised.  All business endeavours must be transparent and taken forward with commitment and honesty. Chairman Emeritus, Board of Governors at XIM University Rajive Kaul, chairman of Board of Governors Jerome Cutinha, vice chancellor Antony R Uvari and registrar S Antony Raj also spoke during the event. The university conferred Kirloskar with an honorary doctoral degree in Business Management on the occasion. Some of the employees of the university were also given service medals for their hardwork and dedication. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp