Hard work, faith key to successful business: Sanjay Kirloskar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hard work, honesty and faith are key to a successful business, said chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited Sanjay C Kirloskar.

Addressing the foundation day ceremony of Xavier Institute of Management at the old campus of XIM University here as chief guest, Kirloskar said work always earns respect and advised students to work hard to achieve success in life.

Speaking in-depth about solution driven ideas for society, he said serving the society and empowerment of women should be prioritised. All business endeavours must be transparent and taken forward with commitment and honesty. Chairman Emeritus, Board of Governors at XIM University Rajive Kaul, chairman of Board of Governors Jerome Cutinha, vice chancellor Antony R Uvari and registrar S Antony Raj also spoke during the event. The university conferred Kirloskar with an honorary doctoral degree in Business Management on the occasion. Some of the employees of the university were also given service medals for their hardwork and dedication.

