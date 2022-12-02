Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha to recruit 274 assistant professors in MCHs 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In another step towards ensuring quality healthcare for people of the state under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday moved the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for recruitment of 274 assistant professors in different medical college and hospitals (MCHs). 

The assistant professors will be recruited in 22 broad-specialty disciplines, including anaesthesiology, anatomy, bio-chemistry,oto-rhino-laryngology, general medicine, microbiology, O&G, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, paediatrics, pathology, pharmacology, physiology, psychiatry, radio-diagnosis and community medicine,  surgery, emergency medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation.

