Apparel, technical textile policy unveiled at MIO 3.0

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department launched the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022 at the Make in Odisha-2022 conclave on Friday. Principal secretary of the department Arabinda Kumar Padhee said, under the policy, prospective investors will be given 40 per cent capital investment subsidy on plant and machinery up to maximum Rs 50 crore in a phased manner for a period of five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Under employment cost subsidy, new industrial units will also be eligible for incentive of Rs 6,000 for every female worker per month and Rs 5,000 for every male worker for five years from the date of production. “We aim to promote handwoven fabrics and if anyone wants to set up a handloom industry/factory and employ 200 skilled karigars, we will provide the same incentives to him/her. But under a condition that 90 per cent of the 200 karigars should be Odia. Our aim is to create employment opportunities for Odia youths through this,” Padhee added.

Earlier on the day, speakers at a sectoral session on Odisha’s handloom and handicrafts opined that although India’s best handlooms and handicrafts can be found in Odisha, the state government needs to be proactive in promoting them, particularly in international markets.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “To avoid losing our rich crafts heritage, we need to ensure more and more people remain in this sector and are provided timely incentives.” Chairperson of Crafts Council of India Gita Ram said Odisha’s handlooms and handicrafts need aggressive marketing. “Any amount of scaling up or capacity building of artisans will not help till there is a big enough market for them,” she added.

