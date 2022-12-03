Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Apparel, technical textile policy unveiled at MIO 3.0

Chairperson of Crafts Council of India Gita Ram said Odisha’s handlooms and handicrafts need aggressive marketing.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department launched the Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy-2022 at the Make in Odisha-2022 conclave on Friday. Principal secretary of the department Arabinda Kumar Padhee said, under the policy, prospective investors will be given 40 per cent capital investment subsidy on plant and machinery up to maximum Rs 50 crore in a phased manner for a period of five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Under employment cost subsidy, new industrial units will also be eligible for incentive of Rs 6,000 for every female worker per month and Rs 5,000 for every male worker for five years from the date of production. “We aim to promote handwoven fabrics and if anyone wants to set up a handloom industry/factory and employ 200 skilled karigars, we will provide the same incentives to him/her. But under a condition that 90 per cent of the 200 karigars should be Odia. Our aim is to create employment opportunities for Odia youths through this,” Padhee added.

Earlier on the day, speakers at a sectoral session on Odisha’s handloom and handicrafts opined that although India’s best handlooms and handicrafts can be found in Odisha, the state government needs to be proactive in promoting them, particularly in international markets.

Development commissioner and additional chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said, “To avoid losing our rich crafts heritage, we need to ensure more and more people remain in this sector and are provided timely incentives.” Chairperson of Crafts Council of India Gita Ram said Odisha’s handlooms and handicrafts need aggressive marketing. “Any amount of scaling up or capacity building of artisans will not help till there is a big enough market for them,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Make in Odisha
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp