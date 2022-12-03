Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CAG disapproves process of BSY implementation

Report states projects were carried out in the state without identifying missing links

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Implementation of Biju Setu Yojana (BSY), a flagship programme of the Odisha government, has come in for strong disapproval from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) which in its latest report pointed out severe lacunae in its execution.

The report maintained that projects under BSY were selected on a random basis without any long term plan in place on the recommendations of ministers and MLAs in violation of guidelines. “There was no documentation available to show that any overarching survey/study had been carried out by the RD department to identify missing links in the state and prioritise the same under the shelf of projects to be covered as part of BSY, based on population served or flood prone and backward areas,” it added.

The BSY guidelines, 2011 provides for selection of bridge projects with due importance to backward and flood prone areas and prioritisation in order of total population served. The engineer-in-chief instructed the Rural Development department in November, 2017 that  projects should be selected keeping in view their feasibility by taking into account missing links/ unbridged crossings, non-existence of any bridge within 5 km upstream or downstream of the proposed site. The guidelines further specified that only bridge projects with minimum span of 25 metre were to be taken up under the scheme.

However, it was found that in case of five bridges under three rural works division, in contravention of BSY guidelines, sites for bridges were selected and approved despite the existence of alternate bridges within 5 km. Besides, in 27 projects, the lengths of the bridges taken up were found to be ranging between 8.77 metre and 22.35 metre ie less than 25 metre as specified in BSY guidelines.

The CAG maintained these bridge projects were not eligible for being considered under BSY. The CAG also found several other loopholes in the implementation of the scheme. As many as 48 bridge projects remained incomplete after an expenditure of Rs 184.84 crore due to non-acquisition of land required for the bridge or for approach roads.

Besides, in 82 projects, provision for manual excavation instead of mechanical excavation resulted in extra expenditure of Rs 4.82 crore. Over Rs 2.19 crore was spent to source stones from distant quarries for 19 projects which resulted in avoidable expenditure of Rs  1.87 crore.

The CAG maintained that in 40 other bridge projects, non-provision for use of excavated earth resulted in avoidable expenditure of Rs 2.15 crore. A high-level bridge over Suktel river on Tamia Mudalsar road in Balangir was completed in September 2015 at a cost of Rs 7.58 crore. But due to use of poor and porous concrete on the deck, cracks developed in span-4 of the bridge.The bridge collapsed in April, 2020 while dismantling work was going on and caused two causalities, it said.

Biju Setu Yojana
