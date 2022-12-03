Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Make in Odisha: Mission Shakti in focus on Saturday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the plenary session, which will encapsulate Mission Shakti’s future strategies for providing platforms to entrepreneurial skills of women.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the members of the Mission Shakti at his residence.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mission Shakti - Odisha’s biggest movement for empowering women SHGs - will be the focus of the Make in Odisha (MIO) conclave on Saturday.

The department of Mission Shakti will sign six MoUs with leading corporate houses and institutions like Flipkart, WorldFish, Indian School of Business (ISB), Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC); Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) and Directorate of Horticulture.

The signing of MoUs will coincide with a plenary session on ‘Building Economic Independence for Women Empowerment’ followed by two sectoral sessions titled ‘Realising Women SHGs as an Enterprise Model’ and ‘Unlocking Investments for Business of SHGs’. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the plenary session, which will encapsulate Mission Shakti’s future strategies for providing platforms to entrepreneurial skills of women.

