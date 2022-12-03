Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Make in Odisha: SDTE dept inks eight MoUs to strengthen skill sector

While Tata Steel Foundation partnered with the DTET for operationlisation of a government ITI at Banspal in PPP mode, Yokohama Tyres inked a pact for recruitment of female candidates. 

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the Make In Odisha Conclave-2022 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department on Friday signed eight MoUs with leading institutions, agencies and companies including ITEES Singapore, IBM and Tata Steel to strengthen skill training and infrastructure and generate more employment in the state.

While two MoUs were signed between World Skill Centre (WSC) and Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES) Singapore for implementation of ITEES skills and internship programme for WSC students in Singapore, the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) signed an MoU with multinational technology company IBM to promote digital learning in the skill sector of the state.

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) also inked a pact with EVOS Buildcon Pvt Limited for establishment of a material testing lab and research centre at Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE) Cuttack. 

The directorate also signed two other MoUs, one with SMS Group, a plant construction and machine engineering company in the metal industry, and the other with Hexagon Geosystems India for collaboration on provision of industry based training at government ITI, Bhubaneswsar and establishment of a geodetic research centre at BOSE in Cuttack.

While Tata Steel Foundation partnered with the DTET for operationlisation of a government ITI at Banspal in PPP mode, Yokohama Tyres inked a pact for recruitment of female candidates.  The MoUs were signed during the plenary session of Make in Odisha 2022 in which the state government showcased its initiatives to make ‘Skilled In Odisha’ a global brand.

