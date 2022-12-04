Home Cities Bhubaneswar

UK firm to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in semiconductor unit in Capital

A Central Processing Unit consisting of semiconductors

Iamge used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UK-based SRAM and MRAM Group on Saturday announced to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in phases to set up a semiconductor fabrication unit on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. This will be the world’s largest integrated semiconductor unit outside China.

At Make-in-Odisha 3.0 conclave, vice-chairman of the company Gurujee Kumaran Swami said the group would invest Rs 30,000 crore in the first phase and scale up the investment up to Rs 2 lakh crore in subsequent phases.

“The proposed unit will be set up in an area of 40 acre land. We have approached the government for the land near Bhubaneswar. Once set up, it will provide direct employment to 5,000 skilled and semi-skilled people apart from 3,000 indirect employment,” he said.

As per the proposed project, the group is planning to manufacture semiconductor chips at  the fabrication unit.

