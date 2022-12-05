Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to become paperless from January 1

The union minister suggested various measures to address the daily huge footfall and patient waiting time for various services.

Bharati Pravin Pawar during a meeting with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar officials.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will go paperless from January 1. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Sunday said an e-Hospital programme will be launched very soon.The premier health facility is witnessing a footfall of around 5,000 patients every day with an equal number of attendants. The initiative will help cut the waiting time of patients coming from far off places and neighbouring states.

Though online OPD booking is available at the hospital now, patients and their attendants are forced to queue up at the counters since early morning for OPD tickets, which is mandatory for consultation.Once the e-Hospital programme is implemented, patients can book appointments for OPD service online and access all their medical records after logging in. Treating doctors can also get access to patients’ data in a click on their subsequent visits. Patients can get medicine from any pharmacy by showing an electronic prescription with a digital signature of the treating doctor.

The union minister suggested various measures to address the daily huge footfall and patient waiting time for various services. She emphasised on the need for an organised patient referral service system at various levels of the healthcare service system.Citing an example how a bronchial asthma patient was referred by three medical colleges and hospitals of the state to land up at AIIMS, she said there is a requirement of a collaborative approach between AIIMS and other state-run health care institutions in order to build a robust patient referral criterion.

“A sound referral system across the country led to effective Covid management during the pandemic. The patients, who can be handled at district level hospitals, should not be referred to AIIMS,” she observed.
The minister urged the state government to implement Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for the benefit of poor patients. It is unfortunate that the Odisha government has not approved this Central scheme yet, she said.

