Children’s Litfest gets overwhelming response

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 8th National Children’s Literary Festival 2022 organised by KIIT International School concluded on Monday with a dazzling performance by singer Gajendra Verma.Following the footsteps and vision of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, a number of sessions were conducted during the three-day event.

The event kicked off on December 3 in the presence of actor and director Nandita Das, author and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath and author Ravinder Singh. Novelist Ruskin Bond, who conceptualised the festival, joined it virtually.Kolkata-born author Ravinder Singh, who was raised in Odisha and joined as a software engineer at a firm in Bhubaneswar before moving elsewhere, was ecstatic about coming back to his hometown.

Celebrity dance troop MJ 5 also performed on day one of the fest. The second day saw the participation of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.“The KIIT International School Lit Fest completed its eight years journey this year which has been possible because of the teamwork and planning of the entire team. It also wouldn’t have been a smooth work for us without the presence of prestigious authors every year and support of veteran author Ruskin Bond. We hope to continue doing the same in the decades to come,” said KIIT International School chairperson Monalisa Bal.

BHUBANESWAR: The 8th National Children’s Literary Festival 2022 organised by KIIT International School concluded on Monday with a dazzling performance by singer Gajendra Verma.Following the footsteps and vision of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, a number of sessions were conducted during the three-day event. The event kicked off on December 3 in the presence of actor and director Nandita Das, author and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath and author Ravinder Singh. Novelist Ruskin Bond, who conceptualised the festival, joined it virtually.Kolkata-born author Ravinder Singh, who was raised in Odisha and joined as a software engineer at a firm in Bhubaneswar before moving elsewhere, was ecstatic about coming back to his hometown. Celebrity dance troop MJ 5 also performed on day one of the fest. The second day saw the participation of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.“The KIIT International School Lit Fest completed its eight years journey this year which has been possible because of the teamwork and planning of the entire team. It also wouldn’t have been a smooth work for us without the presence of prestigious authors every year and support of veteran author Ruskin Bond. We hope to continue doing the same in the decades to come,” said KIIT International School chairperson Monalisa Bal.