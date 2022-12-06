Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Children’s Litfest gets overwhelming response

The event kicked off on December 3 in the presence of actor and director Nandita Das, author and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath and author Ravinder Singh.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Irfan Pathan at children’s Litfest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 8th National Children’s Literary Festival 2022 organised by KIIT International School concluded on Monday with a dazzling performance by singer Gajendra Verma.Following the footsteps and vision of KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta, a number of sessions were conducted during the three-day event.

The event kicked off on December 3 in the presence of actor and director Nandita Das, author and storyteller Jeeva Raghunath and author Ravinder Singh. Novelist Ruskin Bond, who conceptualised the festival, joined it virtually.Kolkata-born author Ravinder Singh, who was raised in Odisha and joined as a software engineer at a firm in Bhubaneswar before moving elsewhere, was ecstatic about coming back to his hometown.

Celebrity dance troop MJ 5 also performed on day one of the fest. The second day saw the participation of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.“The KIIT International School Lit Fest completed its eight years journey this year which has been possible because of the teamwork and planning of the entire team. It also wouldn’t have been a smooth work for us without the presence of prestigious authors every year and support of veteran author Ruskin Bond. We hope to continue doing the same in the decades to come,” said KIIT International School chairperson Monalisa Bal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp