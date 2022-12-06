SHGs to train in footwear manufacturing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mission Shakti department has collaborated with the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) to improve livelihood opportunities for members of women SHGs. An MoU to this effect was signed between State Mission Director and Mission Shakti department CEO Mansi Nimbhal and RCPSDC CEO Saif Mohammad at the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.As per the MoU, the RCPSDC will train around 2,000 SHG members in footwear manufacturing over the next two years.

