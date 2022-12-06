Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SHGs to train in footwear manufacturing

As per the MoU, the RCPSDC will train around 2,000 SHG members in footwear manufacturing over the next two years.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:34 AM

These footwear provide support and flexibility to feet for correct posture
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mission Shakti department has collaborated with the Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC) to improve livelihood opportunities for members of women SHGs.  An MoU to this effect was signed between State Mission Director and Mission Shakti department CEO Mansi Nimbhal and RCPSDC CEO Saif Mohammad at the recently concluded Make-in-Odisha conclave in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.As per the MoU, the RCPSDC will train around 2,000 SHG members in footwear manufacturing over the next two years.

