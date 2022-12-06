Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Tour de Kalinga to start from Bhubaneswar on Dec 11

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera is slated to flag off the campaign from Kalinga Stadium.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tour de Kalinga, Asia’s longest community cycling campaign, will start from Bhubaneswar on December 11. In an attempt to provide solutions to bring rapid development in the state, Roots of Odisha Foundation (ROOF) has been organising the community cycling campaign since 2015.

During the campaign, the organisers will hold community engagement programmes in schools, colleges, universities and villages to sensitise people on larger issues like pollution, global warming and drug abuse.
Another objective of Tour de Kalinga is to create a pedalling corridor in Odisha landscape to boost ecotourism, local employment and to uplift the economic condition of the state.

This year, Tour de Kalinga will be held between Bhubaneswar and Koraput. The participants will pass through 10 districts and cover a distance of about 1,300 km. They will complete the campaign in 13 days and return to the state capital.   

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera is slated to flag off the campaign from Kalinga Stadium. Tour de Kalinga has emerged as the longest community cycling campaign on social development issues and has witnessed participation from all states.

