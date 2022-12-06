Workshop on IF techniques held at Apollo Hospitals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Apollo Hospitals here hosted a workshop on ‘Immunofluorescence (IF) techniques in autoimmune diseases’ under the aegis of Annual Microbiology Conference ‘MICROCON 2022’. The Association of Microbiologists (IAMM) had organised the conference theme for ‘Emerging microbes and evolving microbiologists.’ Experts during the workshop said that immunofluorescence has turned into an important tool for diagnosis of autoimmune diseases worldwide.Microbiologists Dr Aruna Poojary and Dr Ujjawayini Ray, rheumatologists Dr Prasant Padhan and Dr Jyotiranjan Parida and chief operating officer and director Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar Dr Alok Srivastava along with other guests attended the workshop.Dr Suneeta Sahu was the organising secretary, while Dr Rani Sahu was the co-organising secretary for the event.