Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Workshop on IF techniques held at Apollo Hospitals

Experts during the workshop said that immunofluorescence has turned into an important tool for diagnosis of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Apollo Hospitals here hosted a workshop on ‘Immunofluorescence (IF) techniques in autoimmune diseases’ under the aegis of Annual Microbiology Conference ‘MICROCON 2022’. The Association of Microbiologists (IAMM) had organised the conference theme for ‘Emerging microbes and evolving microbiologists.’

Experts during the workshop said that immunofluorescence has turned into an important tool for diagnosis of autoimmune diseases worldwide.Microbiologists Dr Aruna Poojary and Dr Ujjawayini Ray, rheumatologists Dr Prasant Padhan and Dr Jyotiranjan Parida and chief operating officer and director Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar Dr Alok Srivastava along with other guests attended the workshop.Dr Suneeta Sahu was the organising secretary, while Dr Rani Sahu was the co-organising secretary for the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp