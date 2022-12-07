Bhubaneswar: Couple arrested for torturing minor domestic help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a milk trader couple for the inhuman torture of an 11-year-old girl who they had employed as domestic help in Bhubaneswar.

Bibhuti Patsani and his wife Sonali not only used blunt objects like iron rods and sticks to assault the victim but also dumped her body by the roadside which was in a critical condition without even considering medical help.

According to the police, the victim sustained injuries on her hands, legs, chest and back and is undergoing treatment. "When the girl was rescued, we noticed severe swelling on her left hand and a fracture that could potentially be ruled out. The girl's medical examination report is awaited," said Nayapalli police station inspector-in-charge, Biswaranjan Sahoo.

Sahoo also mentioned that the couple has been booked under Sections 323, 325, 370, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after Childline rescued the girl from near the Salia Sahi area. Childline officials rushed to the spot and shifted the minor to Capital Hospital.

Incidentally, the couple has a boy who is of the same age as that of the victim. Police also said that the boy too was manhandling the girl and the duo never discouraged him for ill-treating her.

According to the officials, the victim is the third child of a mother. The woman has four daughters and a son who is the youngest. Sources also said the woman's husband deserted the family and she is working as a labourer to make ends meet.

ACP Sanjeev Satpathy said the mother made her daughter a domestic help at Bibhuti's house through her landlord at Salia Sahi Hatiasuni Basti.

