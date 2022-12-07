Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Couple arrested for torturing minor domestic help

The couple has been booked under Sections 323, 325, 370, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a milk trader couple for the inhuman torture of an 11-year-old girl who they had employed as domestic help in Bhubaneswar.

Bibhuti Patsani and his wife Sonali not only used blunt objects like iron rods and sticks to assault the victim but also dumped her body by the roadside which was in a critical condition without even considering medical help.

According to the police, the victim sustained injuries on her hands, legs, chest and back and is undergoing treatment. "When the girl was rescued, we noticed severe swelling on her left hand and a fracture that could potentially be ruled out. The girl's medical examination report is awaited," said Nayapalli police station inspector-in-charge, Biswaranjan Sahoo.

Sahoo also mentioned that the couple has been booked under Sections 323, 325, 370, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after Childline rescued the girl from near the Salia Sahi area. Childline officials rushed to the spot and shifted the minor to Capital Hospital.

Incidentally, the couple has a boy who is of the same age as that of the victim. Police also said that the boy too was manhandling the girl and the duo never discouraged him for ill-treating her.

According to the officials, the victim is the third child of a mother. The woman has four daughters and a son who is the youngest. Sources also said the woman's husband deserted the family and she is working as a labourer to make ends meet.

ACP Sanjeev Satpathy said the mother made her daughter a domestic help at Bibhuti's house through her landlord at Salia Sahi Hatiasuni Basti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
torture domestic help Bhubaneswar Minor
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp