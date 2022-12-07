Bhubaneswar AQI turns moderately poor

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cold weather may have brought cheers for the denizens but the air quality of the capital city in the winter has worsened.Sources in the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) said the air quality degraded to the level of ‘moderately polluted’ in November and continues to remain the same so far.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city with prominent pollutant PM10 was around 80 milligram per cubic metre (mg/m3) considered satisfactory between January and October. However, the ambient air quality data of Bhubaneswar recorded by the OSPCB shows that the level of PM10 deteriorated in November and continues to remain above 100 mg/m3.

The level of this prominent air pollutant which was 107 mg/m3 on November 2 stood 117 mg/m3 on November 4, 114 on November 10 and 131 on November 16. It subsequently jumped to 135 on November 24. On December 2 too the PM10 level remained 130mg/m3, said sources at the Board.

“In the absence of wind, the dispersion and dilution process slows down and dust particles and pollutants emitted remain suspended in the air for hours leading to deterioration of air quality,” the OSPCB official said.

