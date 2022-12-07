Minor child labourer with multiple fractures rescued

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl of Nayapalli area, employed as a child labourer, was rescued from Salia Sahi in a serious condition by Childline in the capital city on Tuesday.The 11-year-old whose body bore multiple injury marks was thrown near Salia Sahi from a scooter by a person at around 4 pm. When locals saw the condition of the girl, they informed the Childline authorities.

Traumatised and unable to stand on her own, the injured girl was shifted to Capital hospital by two Childline officials. “Doctors informed us that the girl suffers from multiple fractures and there were injury marks on her entire body,” said director Childline Benudhar Senapati.

After preliminary treatment, the girl informed that the landlord of the house where her parents stay had employed her in another house as a domestic help three months back. “The girl told us that since the day she was employed, her employer, his wife and son were assaulting her with an iron rod and sticks at the slightest mistake. Today, when she could not finally get up after being assaulted in the morning, the employer brought her in a scooter to Salia Sahi and threw her there,” Senapati said.A case has been filed by Childline at Nayapalli police station and the Child Welfare Committee has been informed about it. The victim is under treatment at Capital hospital.

