Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minor child labourer with multiple fractures rescued

A case has been filed by Childline at Nayapalli police station and the Child Welfare Committee has been informed about it.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl of Nayapalli area, employed as a child labourer, was rescued from Salia Sahi in a serious condition by Childline in the capital city on Tuesday.The 11-year-old whose body bore multiple injury marks was thrown near Salia Sahi from a scooter by a person at around 4 pm. When locals saw the condition of the girl, they informed the Childline authorities.

Traumatised and unable to stand on her own, the injured girl was shifted to Capital hospital by two Childline officials. “Doctors informed us that the girl suffers from multiple fractures and there were injury marks on her entire body,” said director Childline Benudhar Senapati.

After preliminary treatment, the girl informed that the landlord of the house where her parents stay had employed her in another house as a domestic help three months back. “The girl told us that since the day she was employed, her employer, his wife and son were assaulting her with an iron rod and sticks at the slightest mistake. Today, when she could not finally get up after being assaulted in the morning, the employer brought her in a scooter to Salia Sahi and threw her there,” Senapati said.A case has been filed by Childline at Nayapalli police station and the Child Welfare Committee has been informed about it. The victim is under treatment at Capital hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp