Initiative to help poor and needy in cremation rituals in Bhubaneswar

Jai Odisha president Rudra Samantaray said this initiative was a small effort for the last journey of the departed souls.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Jai Odisha, a leading voluntary organisation of Bhubaneswar, has launched an initiative to help the poor and the needy people in cremating the dead bodies of their relatives.Amalgam Steel has provided a vehicle to Jai Odisha to carry the dead bodies from different places in the city to Satya Nagar crematorium.

The vehicle is called ‘Sesha Saathii’ and Jai Odisha will carry the dead bodies till the crematorium free of cost. The families which are not able to undertake the expenses of cremation can avail the facility.To avail the service, needy citizens can contact Jai Odisha on 9853220023. The initiative was launched on

Wednesday in the presence of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Saumyendra Kumar Priyadarsi.
Jai Odisha president Rudra Samantaray said this initiative was a small effort for the last journey of the departed souls.“We consider Odisha as one family and serving a member of our family during his/her last journey is our responsibility,” said Samantray.

