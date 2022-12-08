Seminar on Buddhist art and culture organised in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based socio-cultural organisation Masal in collaboration with Ministry of Culture organised a national seminar on ‘preservation and development of Buddhist/Tibetan art and culture’ recently.International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik inaugurated the seminar and also launched a booklet on the topic. Reputed speakers having vast knowledge on the subject were invited from different parts of the country and shared their research work during the event.

Masal executive director Shyam Sundar Padhy presented the efforts of the organisation in popularising the dying art form as well as about 200 Buddhist sites in the State people hardly know about. A documentary film on the Buddhist sites of Odisha including Ratnagiri, Udaygiri, Laligiri, Jirang,Chandragiri and Dhauligiri was launched in the seminar by Lama Sonam Tashi, the administrative director of Dundul Raptenling Monastery.

Prepared by senior representative of Ministry of Culture Gauri Basu and Member Secretary of West Bengal State Akademi of Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts Haimanti Chattopadhyay, the documentary will be filmed first at Bodhgaya during World Buddhist Meet.

