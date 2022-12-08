Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Seminar on Buddhist art and culture organised in Capital

Reputed speakers having vast knowledge on the subject were invited from different parts of the country and shared their research work during the event.

Published: 08th December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Buddha

(Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based socio-cultural organisation Masal in collaboration with Ministry of Culture organised a national seminar on ‘preservation and development of Buddhist/Tibetan art and culture’ recently.International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik inaugurated the seminar and also launched a booklet on the topic. Reputed speakers having vast knowledge on the subject were invited from different parts of the country and shared their research work during the event.

Masal executive director Shyam Sundar Padhy presented the efforts of the organisation in popularising the dying art form as well as about 200 Buddhist sites in the State people hardly know about. A documentary film on the Buddhist sites of Odisha including Ratnagiri, Udaygiri, Laligiri, Jirang,Chandragiri and Dhauligiri was launched in the seminar by Lama Sonam Tashi, the administrative director of Dundul Raptenling Monastery.

Prepared by senior representative of Ministry of Culture Gauri Basu and  Member Secretary of West Bengal State Akademi of Dance, Drama, Music and Visual Arts Haimanti Chattopadhyay, the documentary will be filmed first at Bodhgaya during World Buddhist Meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp