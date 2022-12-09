Court directs SFSL, police to share reports of Archana Nag’s devices with ED

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A court here has directed the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) and Bhubaneswar police to share the reports on the content of the seized devices of sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As part of its investigation in the money laundering case registered against Archana, Jagabandhu and two others, the central agency’s officers had requested the city police to hand them over the seized devices of the couple. However, the agency’s officers could not get the possession of the devices seized by the police, said sources.

Sources said ED had requested the court to get the copy of the certified reports of the couple’s devices which were examined by the SFSL. The agency had even requested the court to get the copy of the working paper prepared by the police regarding the seizure and the content of the devices.

Sources said the seized mobile phones may provide valuable information about the couple’s links with several high profile people. In the Facebook profile of Jagabandhu, he and his wife could be seen posing with a few senior politicians.

In connection with a case registered against Archana and Jagabandhu, Khandagiri police had arrested her on October 6. The police had seized four mobile phones, two tablets, one laptop and pen drives, passbooks from Archana’s house in Satya Vihar area here.

Jagabandhu was arrested on October 21, 15 days after Archana’s arrest. Four mobile phones, one laptop and some documents were seized from him. The police said that the electronic devices were sent to SFSL for examination, however, they have so far kept mum regarding the content of the devices.

Questions were also raised regarding the police’s delay in seizing the electronic devices from Jagabandhu as it is being suspected that he may have deleted crucial information stored by him. Meanwhile, ED is questioning Archana during her seven-day-remand. Sources said the central agency is trying to collect information regarding the explosive claims made by Archana before the mediapersons during her medical examination at Capital Hospital.

