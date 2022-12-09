Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OCS prelim result out

A total 5,296 candidates including 1,749 women candidates have been selected for the main written examination.

Published: 09th December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-



Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Thursday published the results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2021. A total 5,296 candidates including 1,749 women candidates have been selected for the main written examination.

The OCS is conducted in three phases - prelim, main and personality test. Earlier, the commission had advertised to fill up 433 vacancies including 142 reserved for women and 58,241 applications were received for the posts. Out of this, 29,295 candidates including 10,284 women appeared the preliminary examination. As per the OPSC notification, the main written examination is scheduled to be held tentatively in the month of February 2023.

