Rainfall to occur in some parts of Odisha

Light rainfall is expected to occur at a few places in Odisha on Friday and Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Published: 09th December 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Light rainfall is expected to occur at a few places in Odisha on Friday and Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Friday.
Similarly, light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is expected at one or two places in Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Saturday. 

The regional Met office said that the easterly winds at lower level will trigger rainfall at a few places for two days. Meanwhile, there will be no large change in night (minimum) temperature during the next 24 hours and thereafter a rise in mercury level by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degree is expected in the state.

