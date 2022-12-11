Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to host Odisha Mining expo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital will soon host Odisha Mining expo, an exclusive international B2B trade show on global mining and allied industry. The trade show, to be organised from December 22 to 24 at Baramunda ground here, will feature the most cutting-edge and comprehensive collection of mining-related products, services, and supplies from across the globe.

The mining industry in India has grown in recent years, and Odisha Mining is the largest mining exhibition that has helped to bring together the segment’s key players. Odisha Buildcon 2022 will also be organised during this period to showcase the construction and building materials sector. Odisha’s largest wood and woodworking exhibition during the expo will also allow exhibitors to showcase their work and attract new customers.

“All types of construction equipment, mining technology, architectural and building items, and wood and woodworking products will be represented by the participating companies,” said the organisers.

“These sectors have the potential to have a major impact on GDP growth, foreign exchange earnings, and the competitiveness of end-use sectors like construction, infrastructure, automotive, and electricity by providing them with access to necessary raw materials at affordable prices,” said director of Futurex Group Namit Gupta.

