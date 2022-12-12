Barriers turn jumbo corridor into conflict hotspot: Study

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Similipal-Satkosia elephant and tiger corridor, home range of about 65 per cent elephant population in the state, has been blocked in at least 18 places preventing free movement of the jumbos and causing wildlife deaths, reveals a latest survey.

The recently released survey report titled ‘Study on Similipal-Satkosia Corridor’ done by retired IFS officer Jitasatru Mohanty, member of Lokayukta Debabrata Swain and wildlife expert Tanveer Ahmed, has found that presence of barriers and obstructions - from roads, railway lines and conveyor belt to ill-maintained underpasses - in these locations have made the major tiger and elephant corridor a conflict hotspot in the state.

As per the study, about 600 elephants are seen in the connecting tracts of the Similipal and Satkosia tiger reserves and their adjoining landscapes in Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Cuttack districts. However, the existing connectivity between the two major wildlife hubs, with large patches of forest landscape, is blocked at several places due to interspersing agricultural land, human settlements, dams and reservoirs, mining activities and industries.

The report stated that the obstacles majorly exist in Karanjia, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Rairakhol, Athamallik, Keonjhar (Wildlife), Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal divisions. The Ghatagaon-Harichandanpur-Dhenkikote belt, Palalahada belt, Daitari belt, Kamkshyanagar-Mahabirod belt and Kanhia-Talcher-Chendipada belt in the corridor have become major conflict hotspots due to barriers.

As per the study, due to the NH-20 near Balijodi village in Keonjhar division, jumbos are compelled to resort to surface passing leading to accidental deaths caused by ill maintained underpass. Rectification of underpass and its maintenance as per guidelines is highly essential, it suggested.

Similarly, Daitari iron ore lines and conveyor belt is a major obstruction for elephant movement in Keonjhar Wildlife division and lifting of conveyor belt to canopy level and curb their operations during night could provide a solution.The report also pointed to a number of other such barriers in other locations in the corridor that need immediate attention.

“We have suggested immediate removal of these obstructions to give free passage to jumbos in these corridors. Besides, we have also suggested soil moisture conservation, water harvesting, crop enrichment and other measures in the corridor to prevent elephants from entering human settlements,” said Jitasatru Mohanty.

KEY FINDINGS

Corridor is home range of about 65 pc elephants in the state

Ghatagaon-Harichandanpur-Dhenkikote and 4 other belts major conflict hotspots

Barriers majorly exist in nine divisions including Karanjia, Keonjhar, Deogarh

Daitari iron ore lines and conveyor belt a major obstruction for elephant movement

