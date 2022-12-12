BDA told to complete Baramunda ISBT by March 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday directed Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to ensure completion of the Inter-State Bus Terminal Project (ISBT) by March 2023. Reviewing implementation of the ISBT project, taken up in over 15.5 acre of land, chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked BDA authorities to ensure timely progress of the project work and its quality.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra

reviews Baramunda ISBT project

The state-of-the-art ISBT project, implemented at an investment of over `180 crore, will have facilities for the convenience of the passengers, office spaces, parking, food court, restaurant and commercial spaces for other businesses.

The chief secretary was apprised about the detailed master plan and its execution for timely completion of the project. BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh said the project will be a first step to create a world-class transit infrastructure in the capital city.

Mahapatra along with the BDA VC and BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange visited different places in the city and reviewed other smart city projects including BMC ICOMC building on Janpath road and Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) building in Saheed Nagar.

He also visited the south lake zone on the Janpath road where the Lake Neutral project has been taken up under Smart City Mission to develop citizen friendly amenities, park for children, cycling track and walking track to cater to the needs of locals in Satya Nagar, Saheed Nagar, Kharavel Nagar and other nearby areas.

