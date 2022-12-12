Stray bull that injured five in Bhubaneswar dies of rabies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A stray bull that ran amok and injured at least five people in Padmakesharpur area of Patia here in the last three days has died of rabies. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the bull died while being kept at the gosala for treatment. The cattle drive team of the civic body had shifted the bull from the locality after it attacked at least five people in the Padmakesharpur area of the city leaving them gravely injured.

This apart the bull had reportedly attacked an elderly man recently leaving him critically injured. The victim identified died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, there has been no official confirmation about the incident so far.

The BMC Commissioner, meanwhile, said they have expedited the task of catching stray bulls and shifting them to animal rescue centres at Jamukoli and Jatni in Khurda. The drive launched ahead of FIH Men’s World Cup Hockey will continue in a sustained manner. “We so far have shifted around 800 stray cattle and bulls to the animal rescue centres,” Kulange said.The chief district medical officer Khurda had examined the bull. As per his report, the bull had symptoms of rabies.

