62 new SIs posted in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack for Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A month ahead of Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup, 62 new sub-inspectors have been posted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to boost policing in the twin city for the mega sporting event.

The passing out parade of the 60th batch of the cadet sub-inspector (CSI) was recently held at the Police Training College (PTC), Angul in the presence of DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal. After completion of one-year institutional training at PTC and six months practical training in different police districts, 126 CSIs had taken part in the passing out parade.

“Out of 126 SIs, 62 have been posted in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. With the deployment of the young officers, enforcement activities has been enhanced in the capital city,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

According to Angul PTC, the batch consisted of 86 male and 48 lady officers. The CSIs were provided training to carry out anti-Naxal operations and were made familiar with the functioning of jails, courts, forensic laboratories and various branches and wings of Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, the city police said they have enhanced enforcement against alcohol consumption in public places, selling of drugs and other anti-social activities ahead of the hockey World Cup.

