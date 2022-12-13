Odisha, Australian varsities plan collaboration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education will in a month prepare a plan to collaborate with Deakin University, Australia, as far as skill and vocational courses are concerned.

This was decided at a meeting between vice-chancellors of all public universities of Odisha, VC of Deakin University and the Australian Consulate held in the city on Monday.

Presided over by Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, the meeting decided that the Odisha State Higher Education Council will be the nodal agency to carry out the coordination between the Odisha universities and Australian universities.

Sources said the discussion revolved around how to work out online skill courses between the universities for the international collaboration.

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education will in a month prepare a plan to collaborate with Deakin University, Australia, as far as skill and vocational courses are concerned. This was decided at a meeting between vice-chancellors of all public universities of Odisha, VC of Deakin University and the Australian Consulate held in the city on Monday. Presided over by Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, the meeting decided that the Odisha State Higher Education Council will be the nodal agency to carry out the coordination between the Odisha universities and Australian universities. Sources said the discussion revolved around how to work out online skill courses between the universities for the international collaboration.