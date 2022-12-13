Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha, Australian varsities plan collaboration

The department of Higher Education will in a month prepare a plan to collaborate with Deakin University, Australia, as far as skill and vocational courses are concerned.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education will in a month prepare a plan to collaborate with Deakin University, Australia, as far as skill and vocational courses are concerned.

This was decided at a meeting between vice-chancellors of all public universities of Odisha, VC of Deakin University and the Australian Consulate held in the city on Monday.

Presided over by Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, the meeting decided that the Odisha State Higher Education Council will be the nodal agency to carry out the coordination between the Odisha universities and Australian universities.

Sources said the discussion revolved around how to work out online skill courses between the universities for the international collaboration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University Higher Education Rohit Pujari
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp