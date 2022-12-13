Politics over early polls in Odisha intensifies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as speculations over the possibility of an early Assembly poll in Odisha have been fuelled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement on Saturday, the BJD on Monday came forward with a strong counter stating the BJP is interested to prepone general election as it is not confident about the party’s performance in five states which will go to polls by 2023-end.

Former minister and senior BJD leader Sushant Singh said the defeat in Himachal Pradesh has exposed the vulnerability of the BJP. Besides, the BJP is also not so sure about its performance in the five states which will go to polls by 2023-end, Singh said and added that is why the saffron party is interested for an early election to manage the situation.

BJP, however, said that the BJD is interested in early poll as the popularity of the party is diminishing. Referring to the statement of Union Education Minister, leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said he had also heard the same thing. People’s support for the BJD has decreased over the years and that is why the party is preparing to go to polls by 2023 end, he said.

Meanwhile, the war of words over a deal in the Padampur bypoll continued with BJD on Monday alleging that it was BJP which struck a deal with Congress and that failed. Singh said former MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu had not contested the 2014 election, but BJP had struck a deal with Congress.

The former minister alleged that the BJP wanted to divert Congress vote through former MP from Sambalpur Sanjay Bhoi. Sanjay, son of former Congress MP Kripasindhu Bhoi had joined BJP on December 2, only three days before the bypoll.

Singh admitted that BJD was defeated in the Dhamnagar bypoll because of sympathy wave for the BJP candidate. He also alleged that the BJP had struck a deal with BJD rebel Rajendra Das. Besides, Congress votes were also transferred to the saffron party.

