Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Politics over early polls in Odisha intensifies

BJD came forward with a strong counter saying BJP wants to prepone general election

Published: 13th December 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as speculations over the possibility of an early Assembly poll in Odisha have been fuelled by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement on Saturday, the BJD on Monday came forward with a strong counter stating the BJP is interested to prepone general election as it is not confident about the party’s performance in five states which will go to polls by 2023-end.

Former minister and senior BJD leader Sushant Singh said the defeat in Himachal Pradesh has exposed the vulnerability of the BJP. Besides, the BJP is also not so sure about its performance in the five states which will go to polls by 2023-end, Singh said and added that is why the saffron party is interested for an early election to manage the situation.

BJP, however, said that the BJD is interested in early poll as the popularity of the party is diminishing. Referring to the statement of Union Education Minister, leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra said he had also heard the same thing. People’s support for the BJD has decreased over the years and that is why the party is preparing to go to polls by 2023 end, he said.

Meanwhile, the war of words over a deal in the Padampur bypoll continued with BJD on Monday alleging that it was BJP which struck a deal with Congress and that failed. Singh said former MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu had not contested the 2014 election, but BJP had struck a deal with Congress.

The former minister alleged that the BJP wanted to divert Congress vote through former MP from Sambalpur Sanjay Bhoi. Sanjay, son of former Congress MP Kripasindhu Bhoi had joined BJP on December 2, only three days before the bypoll.

Singh admitted that BJD was defeated in the Dhamnagar bypoll because of sympathy wave for the BJP candidate. He also alleged that the BJP had struck a deal with BJD rebel Rajendra Das. Besides, Congress votes were also transferred to the saffron party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJD Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp