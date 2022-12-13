Work for Padampur district started, says Odisha Minister Pramila

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Within a week of BJD winning the bypoll, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick on Monday said that work has started at the departmental level to carve out a separate Padampur district.

The minister said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Revenue department to start the process. However, any decision regarding formation of a new district will have to be approved by the cabinet. Besides, there are demands for creation of 17 districts across different parts of Odisha.

The chief minister had announced that Padampur will get the district status in 2023. He had given assurance of granting district status to the sub-division by December 31, 2023.The Padampur district will have to be carved out from the Bargarh district.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that the state government will get into a difficult situation if it accords district status to Padampur sub-division by passing demands from other regions.

