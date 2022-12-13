Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Work for Padampur district started, says Odisha Minister Pramila

However, any decision regarding formation of a new district will have to be approved by the cabinet. Besides, there are demands for creation of 17 districts across different parts of Odisha.

Published: 13th December 2022 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waving to the crowd at a rally in Padampur | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Within a week of BJD winning the bypoll, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallick on Monday said that work has started at the departmental level to carve out a separate Padampur district. 

The minister said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Revenue department to start the process. However, any decision regarding formation of a new district will have to be approved by the cabinet. Besides, there are demands for creation of 17 districts across different parts of Odisha.

The chief minister had announced that Padampur will get the district status in 2023. He had given assurance of granting district status to the sub-division by December 31, 2023.The Padampur district will have to be carved out from the Bargarh district.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that the state government will get into a difficult situation if it accords district status to Padampur sub-division by passing demands from other regions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramila Mallick BJD Padampur
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp