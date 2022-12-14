Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha court extends remand of Archana Nag, Jagabandhu Chand

The ED had produced Nag before the court on completion of her seven-day remand.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A local court here on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Director (ED) to take Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand on remand for six and nine days respectively for interrogation in connection with the high-profile sex and extortion case.

The ED had produced Nag before the court on completion of her seven-day remand. The central agency was allowed to take Nag on remand from the day. Similarly, it was allowed to take Jagabandhu on remand from Wednesday. 

The ED had requested the court to take Chand on remand for 15 days. Sources added that agency is likely to interrogate Nag and Chand in connection with their bank transactions. 

Comments

