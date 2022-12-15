After Odisha bypoll debacle: Pattanayak, AICC in huddle

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak had a discussion with office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at New Delhi regarding strengthening of the party organisation of the state.

Pattanayak was summoned to New Delhi following the humiliating performance of the party in the Padampur bypoll in which a three-time MLA and former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu lost his security deposit. Earlier, the party candidate in Dhamnagar by-election had also lost his deposit.

Congress has lost seven bypolls held in the state after 2019 of which five candidates have lost deposit. Congress candidates were defeated in three bypolls after Pattanayak took over as the OPCC president five months back.

The continuous downward slide of the party in Odisha when Congress stock seems to be improving in other parts of the country is worrying the state as well as the national leadership of the party. Pattanayak said he had discussions on a wide range of issues with AICC office-bearers regarding organisational restructuring of the party in the state. This includes appointment of office-bearers and members of different committees in the party.

