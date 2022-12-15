Home Cities Bhubaneswar

After Odisha bypoll debacle: Pattanayak, AICC in huddle

OPCC president was summoned to New Delhi following party’s humiliating performance in recent two by-elections

Published: 15th December 2022 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sarat Pattanayak

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak had a discussion with office-bearers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) at New Delhi regarding strengthening of the party organisation of the state.

Pattanayak was summoned to New Delhi following the humiliating performance of the party in the Padampur bypoll in which a three-time MLA and former government chief whip Satya Bhusan Sahu lost his security deposit. Earlier, the party candidate in Dhamnagar by-election had also lost his deposit.

Congress has lost seven bypolls held in the state after 2019 of which five candidates have lost deposit. Congress candidates were defeated in three bypolls after Pattanayak took over as the OPCC president five months back.

The continuous downward slide of the party in Odisha when Congress stock seems to be improving in other parts of the country is worrying the state as well as the national leadership of the party.  Pattanayak said he had discussions on a wide range of issues with AICC office-bearers regarding organisational restructuring of the party in the state. This includes appointment of office-bearers and members of different committees in the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC Sarat Pattanayak Odisha bypoll
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp