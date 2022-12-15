Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Higher Education department calls for inquiry into college irregularities

The allegations have been levelled against principal in-charge S Deobhanj and a former head clerk Sunil Mishra by former MLA Debashish Samantray.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into allegations of financial and administrative irregularities at Cuttack’s NSM City College. 

The allegations have been levelled against principal in-charge S Deobhanj and a former head clerk Sunil Mishra by former MLA Debashish Samantray. Among other things, he alleged that the government funds of Rs 7.5 lakh that was sanctioned by the government for development of science laboratories and procurement of lab equipment is being spent without the recommendation of the institution’s purchase committee. 

Samantray further alleged that despite a directive by the department, employees of the college covered under the GIA order of 2017 and 2022 are not being provided their EPF. Efforts to contact the principal in-charge did not yield response.

