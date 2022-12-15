Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Political parties start exercise for early election in Odisha 

Sources said that the Chief Minister will visit Padampur in the first week of next month from where he is expected to start the party’s campaign for the 2024 elections.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Voters pose for a photo showing their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during elections. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid talks of an early election following the statement of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, political parties have started exercise to finalise roadmap for the next polls.
Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has convened a meeting of all leaders who were in charge of Padampur bypoll at the panchayat, block and constituency level, at the Naveen Nivas on Thursday. The meeting will mainly focus on the roadmap ahead.

Sources said that the chief minister will visit Padampur in the first week of next month from where he is expected to start the party’s campaign for the 2024 elections. Next on the agenda are visits to Bijepur and other places of western Odisha as the party has set a target to win more than 30 Assembly seats out of the total 36 seats in the area.

Former minister Sushant Singh said that the CM will review all the 147 Assembly constituencies in the coming days and chalk out the party’s action plan. He said that winnability will be the sole factor in distribution of tickets. 

Meanwhile, BJP has convened the meeting of its core committee on December 17 to review the Padampur bypoll debacle and discuss roadmap for the next election. General secretary of the state BJP Prithviraj Harichandan told mediapersons that all-India general secretary Sunil Bansal will meet all the district presidents, general secretaries, state office-bearers and other senior members during his visit to the state on December 17. 

Stating that roadmap for the 2024 election will be discussed at the meeting, Harichandan claimed that the BJP is expecting good result and form the next government in the state. On the other hand, Congress has also called a meeting on December 18 to discuss and decide how to implement the two-month action plan prepared by the All India Congress Committee. District presidents, all MLAs, the MP and senior leaders will attend the meeting, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said. AICC observer for Odisha, Chella Kumar will also attend the meeting.

