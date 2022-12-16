Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Sasmit Patra demands passing of Women’s Reservation Bill

BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Thursday demanded that the Women’s Reservation Bill be brought up and passed in the Parliament at the earliest.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Raising the issue through a special mention in the upper house, the BJD MP said passing of the Bill will be a historic step towards empowerment of 66 crore women of the country. Especially when India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and has the presidency of the G-20 now, by passing the Bill, it can set a shining achievement before the world, Patra said. Thirty three per cent women’s reservation through the Bill will give new opportunities of leadership to women, he added.

Stating that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is demanding the passing of the Bill for many years, Patra said in 2018, he sent BJD delegations to 22 political parties and sought support from them for passage of the Bill. Many political parties also supported the initiative, he said adding in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the CM ensured 33 per cent tickets of the party to women candidates and many of them are now members of the House.

