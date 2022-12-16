Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha SI found in possession of assets worth Rs 3.5 crore

A sub-inspector (SI) posted in capital city’s Tamando police station has been found in possession of assets worth more than Rs 3.5 crore.

By Express News Service

During raids by Vigilance officials, SI Abhimanyu Choudhury was found in possession of a four-storey building having a built up area of 10,000 sq/ft and a market value of Rs 1.5 crore. The building in Bhubaneswar’s Paika Nagar area has 29 rooms and out of them, 25 are rented out to business establishments and students.

He was also found in possession of a single-storey building in Nachhipur village having a market value of Rs 6.22 lakh, also seven plots in and around Bhubaneswar and one plot in Nayagarh district having a registered sale deed value of about Rs 90 lakh, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 78.80 lakh, cash over Rs 1.75 lakh, gold and silver ornaments along with household articles amounting to Rs 15.90 lakh, among other assets.

“Choudhury is being examined to ascertain the source of his assets. Unearthing of more assets is expected. Appropriate action will be initiated against him if it is established that he amassed the assets by illegal means,” said a Vigilance officer.

