Odisha to upgrade portal for auto disbursement of EV incentives

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to expedite disbursement of incentives on electric vehicles (EVs) in a hassle free manner, the state government has decided to upgrade the portal with an auto disbursement model. The upgraded EV portal with auto disbursement will be implemented from December 25.

The owners of the electric vehicle can avail the subsidy amount by logging on to the portal. The vehicle information would be automatically collected from Vahan portal. The EV portal will remain closed till December 24 for upgradation.

The auto disbursement model will further expedite the process and will prevent fraud as the beneficiaries will receive the fund directly from the government to their authenticated bank account. The account authentication will be done through National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Once they log in, joint transport commissioner (technical) Dipti Ranjan Patra said, the vehicle owners would be asked to give their bank details and the information regarding disbursement of subsidy to bank account would be intimated through SMS.

"The entire process will be automated with the least human interface. The aim is to transfer the benefits and subsidies directly in the bank account of the beneficiary on time by bringing efficiency, transparency and also to eliminate the intermediary body," he said.

While applying for subsidy, the vehicle owners will have to ensure that spelling of their name in the registration book and the bank account is the same. They also have to specify the correct account type, branch details as in case of any discrepancy, transfer will be automatically rejected.

