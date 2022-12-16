Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Plea to allow devotees on wheelchairs inside Srimandir

Referring to November, 2015 when 140 wheelchair bound persons from Gujarat were allowed to enter the Srimandir, she requested that similar arrangements be made for divyangs.

Published: 16th December 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shri Jagannath temple . (File photo)

Shri Jagannath temple . (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Wheelchair-bound differently-abled persons have yet again raised the issue of allowing them access up to the Ratnasimhasana of Shri Jagannath temple at Puri. In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, secretary of Sahaya - the Red Cross Centre for Special Children Mrinalini Padhi urged him to allow wheelchair-bound devotees to witness the Trinity on Ratnasimhasana and offer prayers from January next year.

Referring to November, 2015 when 140 wheelchair-bound persons from Gujarat were allowed to enter the Srimandir, she requested that similar arrangements be made for divyangs. She also suggested that children of sevayats may be engaged as 'sahayaks' to assist people on wheelchairs inside the temple.

Currently, differently-abled devotees are allowed to go on wheelchairs upto the Lion's Gate and wheelchairs are not allowed beyond that. From there, either volunteers or relatives can carry their divyang relatives into the temple on their shoulders or arms. Although a demand in this regard has been made many times in the past, it has remained unanswered so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shri Jagannath temple Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp