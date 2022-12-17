BJP protests mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Staging a unique demonstration to protest the growing mosquito menace in the city, members of Opposition BJP on Friday wrapped themselves in a mosquito net and gheraoed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office over the civic body’s alleged failure in dealing with the crisis. The saffron party members also tied the net to the main gate of BMC and sat inside it. Besides, they created smoke around the net and waved cutouts of mayor Sulochana Das and BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange to highlight the civic body’s failure in carrying out fogging drive and other measures to tackle the mosquito menace in the city. “The state capital has turned into a mosquito hotspot due to utter negligence of BMC. The civic body has miserably failed to provide basic amenities and services to the citizens,” said BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty. BMC officials, meanwhile, said spraying of MLO using drones will start in the city from Sunday. Kulange said the number of teams for carry out fogging drive has been increased to 10 from the existing six.