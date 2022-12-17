Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP protests mosquito menace in Bhubaneswar

The saffron party members also tied the net to the main gate of BMC and sat inside it.

Published: 17th December 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Staging a unique demonstration to protest the growing mosquito menace in the city, members of Opposition BJP on Friday wrapped themselves in a mosquito net and gheraoed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) office over the civic body’s alleged failure in dealing with the crisis. 

The saffron party members also tied the net to the main gate of BMC and sat inside it. Besides, they created smoke around the net and waved cutouts of mayor Sulochana Das and BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange to highlight the civic body’s failure in carrying out  fogging drive and other measures to tackle the mosquito menace in the city. 

“The state capital has turned into a mosquito hotspot due to utter negligence of BMC. The civic body has miserably failed to provide basic amenities and services to the citizens,” said BJP spokesperson Dillip Mohanty. BMC officials, meanwhile, said spraying of MLO using drones will start in the city from Sunday. Kulange said the number of teams for carry out fogging drive has been increased to 10 from the existing six. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP mosquito menace
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp