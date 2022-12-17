Crorepati Odisha SI, wife arrested by Vigilance in DA case  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Abhimanyu Choudhury posted in Tamando police station for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.82 crore, which is around 113 per cent of his known sources of income.

Choudhury had reportedly joined Odisha Police as a constable in 1989. He worked as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in different police stations in the Bhubaneswar urban police district between 2009 and 2021. He was posted as SI at Tamando police station last year. Vigilance officers suspect Choudhury’s prolonged posting in the state capital may have helped him acquire a huge amount of wealth illegally.

He was found in possession of a four-storey building with a built-up area of 10,000 sq ft and market value of Rs 1.5 crore. The building in Bhubaneswar’s Paika Nagar area has 29 rooms of which 25 have been rented out to business establishments and students.

Choudhury was also found in possession of a single-storey building in Nachhipur village having a market value of Rs 6.22 lakh, seven plots in and around Bhubaneswar and one plot in Nayagarh district having a registered sale deed value of about Rs 90 lakh, bank deposits to the tune of 78.80 lakh, cash worth Rs 1.75 lakh, gold and silver ornaments along with household articles amounting to Rs 15.90 lakh among other assets. “Choudhury was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered against him. He was arrested along with his wife on the day. Further investigation is on,” said a Vigilance officer.

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested sub-inspector (SI) Abhimanyu Choudhury posted in Tamando police station for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.82 crore, which is around 113 per cent of his known sources of income. Choudhury had reportedly joined Odisha Police as a constable in 1989. He worked as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in different police stations in the Bhubaneswar urban police district between 2009 and 2021. He was posted as SI at Tamando police station last year. Vigilance officers suspect Choudhury’s prolonged posting in the state capital may have helped him acquire a huge amount of wealth illegally. He was found in possession of a four-storey building with a built-up area of 10,000 sq ft and market value of Rs 1.5 crore. The building in Bhubaneswar’s Paika Nagar area has 29 rooms of which 25 have been rented out to business establishments and students. Choudhury was also found in possession of a single-storey building in Nachhipur village having a market value of Rs 6.22 lakh, seven plots in and around Bhubaneswar and one plot in Nayagarh district having a registered sale deed value of about Rs 90 lakh, bank deposits to the tune of 78.80 lakh, cash worth Rs 1.75 lakh, gold and silver ornaments along with household articles amounting to Rs 15.90 lakh among other assets. “Choudhury was found in possession of disproportionate assets which he could not account for satisfactorily. A case was registered against him. He was arrested along with his wife on the day. Further investigation is on,” said a Vigilance officer.