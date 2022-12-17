Over 50,000 children lost a parent during pandemic in Odisha

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 50,000 children lost a parent during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and of them around 2,000 were orphaned (lost both parents). The number may further rise as the Women and Child Development (WCD) department continues its drive to trace such children from different districts to bring them under the state government’s ‘Ashirbad’ fold.

As per government reports, 48,209 children lost either a parent or the primary caregiver and 2,077 lost both their parents due to Covid-19 or any other disease or reason between April 1, 2020, and September 15, 2021.

Odisha is one of the top five states in India which have the highest number of such children, if the report of Bal Swaraj portal of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights is taken into consideration. The state government had launched the ‘Ashirbad’ scheme last year to look into education, health and maintenance of children who lost either both the parents or the breadwinner to Covid-19 or any other disease during the one-and-a-half year of the pandemic.

WCD officials said the process for identification of children who lost their parents during the pandemic for ‘Ashirbad’ enrolment is continuing and more such children are being identified every month. Under the scheme, a child who has lost both parents is entitled to Rs 2,500 per month while a child who has lost a parent who was also the breadwinner for the family is entitled to Rs 1,500 per month. The assistance will be provided till such children turn 18. Besides, under convergence of various schemes, they are being extended all government benefits.

An official associated with the scheme said none of the orphaned children has been brought under the adoption fold so far and only 131 of them were sent to child care institutions (CCIs). “None of the children have been proven legally free for adoption by the CWC yet,” he added.

Similarly, under the PM Cares for Children scheme, 108 children have been identified in the state who lost both their parents to Covid-19. Odisha sent 338 applications for PM Cares to the WCD Ministry for approval. “But after a three-layer screening by the CWC, DCPO and collector, 108 applications were approved,” said the official.

Among them, the highest 10 children are from Kalahandi followed by seven each from Khurda, Balangir and Bargarh. Prior to the Covid pandemic, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) had carried out a drive in 2019 and identified 2.3 lakh children who were without parents and of them, 33,000 were orphans. Of them, 8,418 were housed in 238 CCIs.

