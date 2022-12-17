This winter vacation is going to be a warm affair in Odisha

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: It’s middle of the coldest month of the year already but the winter chill is still missing in the state. If weather scientists are to be believed, that’s how it is going to be for the rest of the December.

Going by the records, between December 1 and 16, above normal temperature was recorded on 12 nights. The night temperature was below normal only once, on December 9. That’s how warm this winter has been.

Last year, the state witnessed at least two spells of cold wave in December despite occurrence of frequent Western Disturbances. This year has been different. On Friday, the minimum temperature of 12.2 degree celsius in the state was recorded at Kirei in Sundargarh district.

Places like Phulbani and Sundargarh usually record below 10 degree C during this period but these two places recorded 14.5 degree and 14 degree respectively on the day. Phulbani’s was 5.2 degree C above normal while Sundargarh’s normal night temperature was about 4 degree C higher.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said most places recorded normal or above normal minimum temperature between December 1 and 16. The national weather forecaster declares a warm night when at least 40 stations record more than two degree C above normal temperature.

“This year there has hardly been any Western Disturbance. Besides, absence of anti-cyclonic circulations associated with high pressure belt over central India is not triggering the flow of dry and cold north-westerly winds towards Odisha,” said Umasankar Das, scientist with Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

As a result, warm and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal are dominating and easily penetrating into the state.

Associate professor of School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences of IIT, Bhubaneswar Sandeep Pattnaik said existing La Nina conditions near north-west Pacific Ocean and negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which turned neutral a few days back, led to warm waters in the eastern part near Indonesia. The La Nina conditions trigger weather systems like cyclonic circulations, low pressures, depressions and even tropical storms over Bay of Bengal. The active weather systems over Bay of Bengal are sending winds carrying moisture towards the land. Besides, the radiation is not able to clear out due to cloud formation which explains why the state is witnessing warmer nights, said Prof Pattnaik.

The forecast is even the remaining nights of December may not record below normal minimum temperature as a fresh weather system is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal. cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean around December 23.

This means more warm and moist winds to interact with the dry and cold north-westerly breeze and the temperature will rise in the last week of December, said Pattnaik.

Warm days

Above normal mercury on 12 out of first 16 nights of Dec

Night temperature below normal only once, on Dec 9

Warm and moist winds from sea contributing to warm conditions

Similar conditions to linger till end of December

