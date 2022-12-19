Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s one-drone-army to take on mosquito capital!

The civic body announced its plan to conduct the drone survey of inaccessible pockets in different wards and carry out the aerial mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO) to tackle the crisis.

Published: 19th December 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 11:26 AM

Mosquito larvicidal oil being sprayed on waterbodies and drains using the drone at Niladri Vihar area in Bhubaneswar on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what appears to be a damage control measure for its inability to curb the mosquito menace ahead of the hockey World Cup next month, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday launched a drone spray drive by employing just one unmanned aerial vehicle, when all the 67 wards are in the grip of the crisis post monsoon. Two days back, the civic body announced its plan to conduct the drone survey of inaccessible pockets in different wards and carry out the aerial mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO) to tackle the crisis.

On Sunday, when the drive was launched, only one drone was used for MLO spray. The other mini drone available was used for area survey prior to the spraying operation.  With not many days left for the quadrennial event to start, the city residents say measures adopted seems to be too late and too little. They allege the drive is nothing but a stunt as one drone will be highly insufficient in carrying out the spraying operation.

Sources said the hexagon drone to be used for spraying MLO has a capacity of carrying 10 litres of chemical in one sortie covering a maximum area of less than half acre land. Besides, the drone can have a maximum of 10 to 12 sorties a day in case of targeted spray of small patches.

In such a case the civic body will require at least four to five drones to spray MLO and it needs to be sprayed at least once in every eight days at each targeted spot to destroy the mosquito breeding.
People allege that BMC’s failure to carry out adequate source reduction drive during the Covid-19 led to outbreak of dengue menace in the city post pandemic.

Sources said the production of Gambusia and Guppy varieties of fish at the hatchery in the south-east zone of the city has also been stopped for years due to civic body’s alleged failure in releasing these fishes in stagnant water to stop mosquito breeding.

Moreover, BMC’s plan to procure 36 portable fogging machines and two vehicle-mounted fogging machines in August 2021 to tackle the rising vector-borne diseases in the state capital also remained unimplemented affecting the vector control measures severely.

An official from BMC health wing said efforts are on to keep one portable fogging machine for two wards each to intensify the fogging drive.Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, on the other hand, told media that after studying its feasibility and taking feedback from people in the next three-four days, steps will be taken to add one more drone.

He said the number of teams formed to tackle the mosquito menace in the city has already increased to 10 from existing six to cover more wards in a day during the fogging drive.Cleaning of conservancy lanes and bush cutting has also been expedited to check the mosquito menace, Kulange added.

