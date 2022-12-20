Bhubaneswar Diary

By Express News Service

Happy CM makes party happier

There is a noticeable change in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik these days. He seems to be more keen to fraternise keeping his reticent side behind. Unlike earlier days, he has become more accessible to party leaders and workers. Besides meeting leaders, he is also giving time to different workers’ organisations, Mission Shakti groups and other affiliated organisations. A thing never heard before happened a few days back leaving partymen surprised and gloating over the gesture of the chief minister. After the recent Padampur bypoll victory, the chief minister called all those who were part of the BJD team to the Naveen Nivas to thank them. He also treated them to a sumptuous lunch at his official residence. Senior leaders acquainted with the functioning of the BJD say that such a thing never happened before. The BJD has won six of the seven bypolls it has contested after 2019, but no one ever expected a call from the CM’s residence. May be, the Dhamnagar experience has changed the manner in which leaders are being treated in the party. And, BJD seems to be a happy party now.

~ Bijay Chaki

Shremayee rewarded with MoS rank

The recent elevation of chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) Shreemayee Mishra to the rank of minister of state (MoS) after the impressive victory of BJD in Padampur bypoll is a reward for her commitment and dedication for the party during the election. Shreemayee had worked like a shadow of Barsha Singh Bariha and ensured the victory. She stood by Barsha as an elder sister and mentor everywhere supporting and guiding her all through. The actor-turned politician was among the 31 leaders, who were appointed as advisers of various departments or heads of different corporations, PSUs and welfare boards in October. Barring former MP Prasanna Patasani and former minister Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, who were appointed as members of the state Planning Board in the rank of cabinet ministers and another member Sadhu Nepak in rank of MoS, none was given any such status. Shreemayee has been rising through the ranks and had even been a strong contender for the party ticket for Bhubaneswar mayor. Political pundits believe that she has got more than what she aspired this time and her astro chart may favour next time to grab better opportunities.

~ Hemant Kumar Rout

Happy CM makes party happier There is a noticeable change in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik these days. He seems to be more keen to fraternise keeping his reticent side behind. Unlike earlier days, he has become more accessible to party leaders and workers. Besides meeting leaders, he is also giving time to different workers’ organisations, Mission Shakti groups and other affiliated organisations. A thing never heard before happened a few days back leaving partymen surprised and gloating over the gesture of the chief minister. After the recent Padampur bypoll victory, the chief minister called all those who were part of the BJD team to the Naveen Nivas to thank them. He also treated them to a sumptuous lunch at his official residence. Senior leaders acquainted with the functioning of the BJD say that such a thing never happened before. The BJD has won six of the seven bypolls it has contested after 2019, but no one ever expected a call from the CM’s residence. May be, the Dhamnagar experience has changed the manner in which leaders are being treated in the party. And, BJD seems to be a happy party now. ~ Bijay Chaki Shremayee rewarded with MoS rank The recent elevation of chairperson of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB) Shreemayee Mishra to the rank of minister of state (MoS) after the impressive victory of BJD in Padampur bypoll is a reward for her commitment and dedication for the party during the election. Shreemayee had worked like a shadow of Barsha Singh Bariha and ensured the victory. She stood by Barsha as an elder sister and mentor everywhere supporting and guiding her all through. The actor-turned politician was among the 31 leaders, who were appointed as advisers of various departments or heads of different corporations, PSUs and welfare boards in October. Barring former MP Prasanna Patasani and former minister Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, who were appointed as members of the state Planning Board in the rank of cabinet ministers and another member Sadhu Nepak in rank of MoS, none was given any such status. Shreemayee has been rising through the ranks and had even been a strong contender for the party ticket for Bhubaneswar mayor. Political pundits believe that she has got more than what she aspired this time and her astro chart may favour next time to grab better opportunities. ~ Hemant Kumar Rout