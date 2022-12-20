Congo native back on feet post surgery in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a rare feat, Bhubaneswar-based sports surgeon, orthopaedic and arthroscopy expert Dr Sarthak Patnaik successfully performed a critical surgery here on a 50-year-old patient from Congo. Patient Namwezi Mandevu Esperance, a native of Bukavu in Congo, was unable to walk for about three years as post-traumatic multi-ligament injuries and a dislocated knee had confined her to wheelchair. Though she underwent multiple surgeries in Congo, she didn’t recover until the last surgery performed by Patnaik. “It was a crucial injury as multiple ligaments were involved. It took about an hour to conduct it,” said the doctor.