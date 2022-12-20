Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack-Puri bypass chokes, none bothers

Of the 36 mandaps, at least nine come under Saheed Nagar police limits.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:28 AM

Massive traffic jam is witnessed along the Cuttack-Puri bypass during the evenings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Cuttack-Puri bypass, meant to divert vehicular traffic straight to the pilgrim town and in term de-congest the capital city, itself is struggling with chaos and traffic snarls. Thanks to Bhubaneswar Police, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation as well as Bhubaneswar Development Authority, three agencies responsible for regulation and control, the stretch is a pain to travel. During marriage seasons particularly, it is a road many think is best avoided during evening hours.

As many as 36 marriage mandaps have come up along the route and most are located just by the road. Most of these facilities have no dedicated parking space which prompts people to park their vehicles on road side, clogging the entire stretch.

Of the 36 mandaps, at least nine come under Saheed Nagar police limits. Under the jurisdiction of Mancheswar, Badagada and Dhauli police stations, there are eight mandaps each. None of the police stations care a damn about relgulating the affairs.

Sources said about 406 marriage procession permissions were issued in Bhubaneswar in November and 670 have been issued so far this month. During a marriage procession, peak traffic rush is experienced between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm. While in marriage receptions, the surge in vehicular movement is between 10 pm and 11 pm. Imagine the pain travellers have to endure!

“One section police force including seven constables and a havildar along with an officer continuously manage the traffic on the bypass road during marriage processions and receptions,” said traffic ACP Swastik Panda. For a long stretch, it proves inadequate.

Panda said there is also a plan for joint inspection of parking facilities of the mandaps. “We will request BMC to cancel the licenses of the mandaps having inadequate parking facilities,” he said. Under the Urban Policing Act, Bhubaneswar Police can act against mandaps but it remains blissfully aloof while the traffic personnel have a tough time handling the crisis. It is the BMC which regulates the mandaps but it has given only lip service to the problem.

Mandaps aside, many commercial complexes have come up by the stretch which adds to the problem. Another major reason leading to traffic congestion is the poor condition of Tankapani road which connects the Old Town with Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass, said sources. Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said joint enforcement will be carried out along with the police to check the illegal parking in front of mandaps.

